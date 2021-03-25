DF Dent & Co. Inc. Has $66.82 Million Holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 386,260 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,534 shares during the quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. owned 0.64% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $66,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BFAM. FMR LLC raised its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 313,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,827,000 after buying an additional 18,502 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 127.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $190,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,896,000 after purchasing an additional 6,139 shares during the period.

In other news, Director David H. Lissy sold 24,890 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.05, for a total value of $4,506,334.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 208,617 shares in the company, valued at $37,770,107.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 1,900 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total transaction of $321,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,069,186.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 56,256 shares of company stock valued at $9,832,867. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BFAM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $210.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.63.

Shares of NYSE:BFAM traded down $1.69 during trading on Thursday, reaching $161.74. 903 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,693. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.73 and a 12 month high of $182.49. The firm has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of 132.34, a PEG ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $167.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.79. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 4.35%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services.

