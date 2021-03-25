Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) PT Set at €38.50 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) has been given a €38.50 ($45.29) target price by The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 4.73% from the stock’s current price.

DWNI has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €49.00 ($57.65) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €43.00 ($50.59) price target on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Deutsche Wohnen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €44.44 ($52.29).

Get Deutsche Wohnen alerts:

Shares of FRA DWNI traded down €0.95 ($1.12) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €40.41 ($47.54). 792,566 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €39.95 and its 200 day moving average price is €42.23. Deutsche Wohnen has a 12 month low of €30.48 ($35.86) and a 12 month high of €38.09 ($44.81).

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 164,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,200 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

Featured Article: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Wohnen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Wohnen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.