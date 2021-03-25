Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) PT Set at €19.00 by Barclays

Barclays set a €19.00 ($22.35) price target on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on DTE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €22.50 ($26.47) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Bank of America set a €19.00 ($22.35) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €20.08 ($23.62).

Get Deutsche Telekom alerts:

Shares of DTE stock opened at €16.73 ($19.68) on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of €15.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of €14.85. Deutsche Telekom has a 1-year low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a 1-year high of €18.13 ($21.33).

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Telekom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Telekom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.