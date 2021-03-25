Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ) Given a €26.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Baader Bank set a €17.80 ($20.94) target price on shares of Deutsche EuroShop and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on shares of Deutsche EuroShop and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on shares of Deutsche EuroShop and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Deutsche EuroShop in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €19.00 ($22.35) target price on shares of Deutsche EuroShop and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €17.52 ($20.61).

DEQ stock opened at €18.01 ($21.19) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.84. Deutsche EuroShop has a 12-month low of €9.28 ($10.92) and a 12-month high of €19.50 ($22.94). The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is €17.45 and its 200 day moving average is €15.57.

Deutsche EuroShop AG is a German-based international real estate investment company headquartered in Hamburg. It is the largest German investor in shopping centers, and the country's only publicly traded company to do so exclusively. At the end of 2010 the firm held investments in 18 properties, of which 14 were in Germany, two in Poland and one each in Austria and Hungary.

