Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Prudential (LON:PRU) Price Target to GBX 1,700

Prudential (LON:PRU) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,400 ($18.29) to GBX 1,700 ($22.21) in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,750 ($22.86) target price on shares of Prudential and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,750 ($22.86) price objective on shares of Prudential in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Bank of America upped their target price on Prudential from GBX 1,530 ($19.99) to GBX 1,585 ($20.71) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Shore Capital reissued an under review rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,735 ($22.67) price target on shares of Prudential in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,510.33 ($19.73).

PRU stock opened at GBX 1,553.50 ($20.30) on Monday. Prudential has a one year low of GBX 861 ($11.25) and a one year high of GBX 1,581 ($20.66). The firm has a market cap of £40.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.20, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 2.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,420.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,274.71.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This is an increase from Prudential’s previous dividend of $0.05. Prudential’s dividend payout ratio is 0.56%.

Prudential Company Profile

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of long-term savings and protection products in Asia, the United States, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; and life insurance. It also provides variable, fixed, and fixed index annuities; and guaranteed investment contracts and funding agreements.

