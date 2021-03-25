DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DermTech Inc. markets and develops products which facilitate early detection of skin cancers, assess inflammatory diseases and customize drug treatments. DermTech Inc., formerly known as Constellation Alpha Capital Corp., is based in La Jolla, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of DermTech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of DermTech from $52.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of DermTech in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of DermTech from $49.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DermTech has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.20.

Shares of DermTech stock opened at $51.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.40 and a 200-day moving average of $29.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -30.57 and a beta of 0.99. DermTech has a 52-week low of $9.54 and a 52-week high of $84.49.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 million. DermTech had a negative net margin of 577.75% and a negative return on equity of 65.00%. Equities analysts anticipate that DermTech will post -2.21 EPS for the current year.

In other DermTech news, major shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.50 per share, with a total value of $5,900,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Matthew L. Posard bought 33,898 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.50 per share, with a total value of $999,991.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 86,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,562,458.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,514 shares of company stock valued at $325,961. Insiders own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in DermTech by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 6,568 shares in the last quarter. Old Well Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of DermTech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DermTech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $616,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of DermTech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $679,000. Finally, S&T Bank acquired a new position in shares of DermTech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. 51.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DermTech Company Profile

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive diagnostic tests to diagnosis skin cancer and related conditions in the United States. The company offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

