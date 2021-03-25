DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) Receives $7.25 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.25.

DBVT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DBV Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Societe Generale lowered DBV Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of DBV Technologies in a report on Friday, March 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of DBV Technologies from $4.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of DBV Technologies from $4.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

Get DBV Technologies alerts:

DBVT stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.31. The stock had a trading volume of 88,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,049. The firm has a market cap of $583.35 million, a P/E ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. DBV Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.35 and a 1-year high of $7.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.42.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in DBV Technologies by 917.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 113,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 102,375 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of DBV Technologies by 647.4% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 137,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 119,432 shares during the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC increased its position in shares of DBV Technologies by 7.1% during the third quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 7,534,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,035,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of DBV Technologies by 420.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 66,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 53,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. 32.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DBV Technologies

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in 4 to 11 years of age children, adolescents, and adults.

Read More: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for DBV Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DBV Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.