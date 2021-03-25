DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) Receives $7.25 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.25.
DBVT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DBV Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Societe Generale lowered DBV Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of DBV Technologies in a report on Friday, March 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of DBV Technologies from $4.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of DBV Technologies from $4.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th.
DBVT stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.31. The stock had a trading volume of 88,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,049. The firm has a market cap of $583.35 million, a P/E ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. DBV Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.35 and a 1-year high of $7.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.42.
About DBV Technologies
DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in 4 to 11 years of age children, adolescents, and adults.
