Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Sells 288,300 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 35.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 522,227 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 288,300 shares during the quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $35,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in The TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth $2,232,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in The TJX Companies by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,128,595 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $145,401,000 after buying an additional 188,388 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in The TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at about $9,248,000. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in The TJX Companies by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 184,138 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $12,574,000 after acquiring an additional 3,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

TJX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded The TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut The TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.69.

Shares of TJX stock traded down $0.53 on Thursday, reaching $63.80. 79,148 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,165,411. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.72 and a 1 year high of $71.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.60. The company has a market cap of $76.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.22, a P/E/G ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $10.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.42 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 2.24%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The TJX Companies news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total value of $100,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,890,608.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

