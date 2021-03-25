Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Purchases 2,600,818 Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 1,393.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,787,418 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,600,818 shares during the quarter. Elanco Animal Health accounts for about 1.3% of Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $85,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ELAN. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 2,645.2% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 4th quarter worth about $133,000. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ELAN traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.06. 17,905 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,903,056. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.26. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 1 year low of $18.37 and a 1 year high of $34.81. The stock has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.86.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 8.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.43%. On average, analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

ELAN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Gabelli downgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Argus cut shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.68.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

