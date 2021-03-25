Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Increases Position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 514.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 614,432 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 514,432 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP owned 0.42% of AECOM worth $30,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ACM. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of AECOM by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,049 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of AECOM by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,609 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of AECOM by 190.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,785 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 15,602 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of AECOM by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 93,786 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,924,000 after purchasing an additional 11,868 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in shares of AECOM during the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AECOM stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $60.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,012,955. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.13. AECOM has a one year low of $25.43 and a one year high of $63.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.61.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. AECOM had a negative net margin of 1.41% and a positive return on equity of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AECOM will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AECOM from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AECOM from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of AECOM from $61.00 to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.25.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, delivers professional services to program and construction management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company engages in planning, consulting, architectural, engineering, and construction management services for commercials and governments clients.

