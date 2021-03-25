David S. Oros Sells 19,000 Shares of Evolving Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOL) Stock

Evolving Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOL) Director David S. Oros sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.82, for a total transaction of $72,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 110,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,714.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVOL opened at $2.84 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.97. Evolving Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.62 and a 52 week high of $5.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.81 million, a P/E ratio of -28.40 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVOL. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Evolving Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Evolving Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Emerald Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Evolving Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Evolving Systems by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,001,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 223,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.53% of the company’s stock.

Evolving Systems, Inc provides real-time digital engagement solutions and services to the wireless, wireline, and cable network operators in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers acquisition and activation solutions, including Smart Dealer, a tool set that enables SIM retailers to sell SIM cards; and Dynamic SIM Allocation, a SIM/eSIM activation solution.

