Datum Price Reaches $0.0035 on Major Exchanges (DAT)

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. Datum has a market capitalization of $4.84 million and approximately $190,368.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Datum token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Datum has traded up 7.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.57 or 0.00024006 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.36 or 0.00050346 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $337.01 or 0.00643622 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001911 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.25 or 0.00063502 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001919 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000935 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00023915 BTC.

About Datum

Datum (DAT) is a token. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,397,966,673 tokens. Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Datum is datum.org

Datum Token Trading

