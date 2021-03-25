DATA (DTA) Price Tops $0.0009 on Top Exchanges

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded down 14% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 25th. During the last week, DATA has traded down 29.3% against the U.S. dollar. One DATA token can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. DATA has a total market cap of $10.46 million and $1.79 million worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.22 or 0.00025270 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.40 or 0.00050475 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $330.11 or 0.00631140 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001914 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.12 or 0.00063321 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001918 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000942 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00023911 BTC.

DATA Profile

DATA is a token. It was first traded on January 17th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,499,993,344 tokens. DATA’s official website is data.eco . DATA’s official message board is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data . DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here

DATA Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DATA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DATA using one of the exchanges listed above.

