Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target Raised to $155.00

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its target price upped by Raymond James from $137.50 to $155.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Darden Restaurants from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $122.97.

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $133.93 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.51, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $135.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.75. Darden Restaurants has a 52 week low of $43.11 and a 52 week high of $147.93.

In other news, insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 16,198 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total value of $2,149,474.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,854,642.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 78,957 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total transaction of $10,424,692.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 307,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,620,877.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

