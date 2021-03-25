Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Lowered to Buy at AlphaValue

Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) was downgraded by AlphaValue to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on DANOY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Danone in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Danone in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Danone in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Danone in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

DANOY stock opened at $13.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Danone has a 52-week low of $10.71 and a 52-week high of $14.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.73.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

