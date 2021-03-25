Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $236.47.

DHR has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $273.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Danaher stock traded down $2.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $217.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,718,103. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.29. The company has a market capitalization of $154.64 billion, a PE ratio of 43.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. Danaher has a 52 week low of $123.78 and a 52 week high of $248.86.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Danaher will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.29%.

In other news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total transaction of $1,575,133.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,153,715.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 526.3% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

