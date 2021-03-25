DA Davidson Raises Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Price Target to $26.00

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) had its target price increased by DA Davidson from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on UTZ. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Utz Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.77.

Shares of NYSE UTZ opened at $24.88 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Utz Brands has a 1 year low of $9.92 and a 1 year high of $26.80.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.24. As a group, equities analysts expect that Utz Brands will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Utz Brands by 114.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Utz Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Bank & Trust raised its position in Utz Brands by 77.5% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 6,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Utz Brands by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 3,091 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in Utz Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.61% of the company’s stock.

Utz Brands, Inc manufacturers, markets, and distributes snacking products in the United States. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, and TORTIYAHS brands.

