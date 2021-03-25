DA Davidson Raises BOX (NYSE:BOX) Price Target to $25.00

BOX (NYSE:BOX) had its price target increased by investment analysts at DA Davidson from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.74% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on BOX from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on BOX from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. BOX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.75.

BOX stock opened at $22.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. BOX has a 12-month low of $12.30 and a 12-month high of $26.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of -51.09 and a beta of 1.34.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $198.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.59 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 124.79% and a negative net margin of 9.12%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that BOX will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total value of $823,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,120,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,499,147.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total value of $634,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,090,172 shares in the company, valued at $23,068,039.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in BOX by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 502,735 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,728,000 after purchasing an additional 102,488 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in BOX by 67.3% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 66,345 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 26,697 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of BOX during the third quarter valued at about $2,292,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BOX by 97.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,583 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 10,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BOX by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 453,489 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,185,000 after purchasing an additional 76,300 shares in the last quarter. 77.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

