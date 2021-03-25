DA Davidson Increases Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Price Target to $180.00

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from $166.00 to $180.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price suggests a potential upside of 29.01% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist raised their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $156.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Northland Securities raised their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.55.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

NASDAQ:EEFT opened at $139.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 263.25 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Euronet Worldwide has a 12-month low of $69.59 and a 12-month high of $167.71.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.39. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $706.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the third quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing solutions for financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing; Epay; Money Transfer; and Corporate Services, Eliminations, and Other.

Featured Story: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.