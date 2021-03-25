CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) Shares Gap Up to $8.52

Shares of CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.52, but opened at $8.88. CytomX Therapeutics shares last traded at $8.60, with a volume of 13,242 shares.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.29.

The company has a market cap of $513.09 million, a P/E ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.32 and a 200 day moving average of $7.42.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.18. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 94.20% and a negative net margin of 58.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AJO LP bought a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $443,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 26.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 258,535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 54,800 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $717,000. AXA S.A. grew its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 82.0% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 161,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 72,600 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 6.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,427,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,145,000 after purchasing an additional 150,846 shares during the period. 77.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX)

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. The company's product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

