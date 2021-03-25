CWM Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 2,662 Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NET. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 54.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In other Cloudflare news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 118,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total value of $9,912,965.44. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.18, for a total transaction of $3,676,309.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 748,620 shares of company stock worth $58,768,963 over the last 90 days. 35.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of Cloudflare stock opened at $67.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.61, a current ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.34. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.41 and a 52-week high of $95.77. The firm has a market cap of $20.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -173.92 and a beta of -0.02.
Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 29.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $125.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.22 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.
Cloudflare Profile
CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.
