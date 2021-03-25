CWM Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 2,662 Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NET. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 54.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

In other Cloudflare news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 118,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total value of $9,912,965.44. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.18, for a total transaction of $3,676,309.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 748,620 shares of company stock worth $58,768,963 over the last 90 days. 35.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NET. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Truist raised shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Securities raised shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.17.

Shares of Cloudflare stock opened at $67.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.61, a current ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.34. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.41 and a 52-week high of $95.77. The firm has a market cap of $20.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -173.92 and a beta of -0.02.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 29.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $125.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.22 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Cloudflare Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

Further Reading: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.