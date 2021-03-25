CWM Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 560 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RNG. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of RingCentral by 693.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 417,292 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,097,000 after buying an additional 364,681 shares during the last quarter. Scge Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 18.6% in the third quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 1,503,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $412,739,000 after purchasing an additional 235,271 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 1,614.4% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 184,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,844,000 after purchasing an additional 173,550 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the third quarter valued at about $36,149,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 179.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 161,020 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,218,000 after purchasing an additional 103,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RNG shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of RingCentral from $410.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of RingCentral from $340.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. RingCentral currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $426.17.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 435 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.19, for a total value of $137,977.65. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,277,624.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 5,100 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.41, for a total transaction of $1,725,891.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 165,895 shares in the company, valued at $56,140,526.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 69,323 shares of company stock worth $26,890,583 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

RNG stock opened at $308.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65. RingCentral, Inc. has a twelve month low of $183.76 and a twelve month high of $449.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $376.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $332.77. The stock has a market cap of $27.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -250.54 and a beta of 0.70.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.47. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.66% and a negative return on equity of 12.62%. On average, equities research analysts predict that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

