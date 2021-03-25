CWM Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 4,402 The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE)

CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of The Children’s Place by 98.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 4,979 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Children’s Place by 12.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of The Children’s Place by 3.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 33,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Children’s Place by 9.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 273,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,759,000 after buying an additional 22,852 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of The Children’s Place by 26.1% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 2,938 shares during the period.

PLCE has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on The Children’s Place from $54.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup downgraded The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group upped their target price on The Children’s Place from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on The Children’s Place from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded The Children’s Place from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.27.

NASDAQ PLCE opened at $70.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 2.27. The Children’s Place, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.02 and a 1 year high of $85.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.69.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $1.24. The company had revenue of $472.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.64 million. The Children’s Place had a negative return on equity of 1.01% and a negative net margin of 7.93%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The Children’s Place Company Profile

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

