cVault.finance (CORE) Hits Market Capitalization of $44.73 Million

cVault.finance (CURRENCY:CORE) traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 25th. One cVault.finance token can currently be bought for about $4,473.10 or 0.08684094 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. cVault.finance has a total market cap of $44.73 million and approximately $1.55 million worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, cVault.finance has traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $233.02 or 0.00452395 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.69 or 0.00057636 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000966 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00005492 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.64 or 0.00175974 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $392.98 or 0.00762932 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.63 or 0.00049766 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.66 or 0.00075055 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

cVault.finance Profile

cVault.finance’s launch date was August 3rd, 2017. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 tokens. The official website for cVault.finance is cvault.finance . cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @coremedia_info

cVault.finance Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as cVault.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade cVault.finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy cVault.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

