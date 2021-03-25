Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.46.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $14.00 to $15.25 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cushman & Wakefield in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.50 price objective for the company.

In other Cushman & Wakefield news, major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 4,583,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.26, for a total value of $79,113,885.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,006,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,372,000 after acquiring an additional 699,741 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,330,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,538,000 after acquiring an additional 919,292 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,116,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,164,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,276,000 after acquiring an additional 92,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 931,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,795,000 after acquiring an additional 217,642 shares during the last quarter. 72.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CWK traded up $0.77 on Thursday, hitting $16.30. 609,599 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 832,640. Cushman & Wakefield has a 52 week low of $8.51 and a 52 week high of $17.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.19. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of -18.74, a PEG ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.52.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield plc provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's operating segments include the Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific. It offers integrated facilities management, project and development, portfolio administration, transaction management, and strategic consulting services; property management services, including client accounting, engineering and operations, lease compliance administration, project and development, and sustainability services; and janitorial, maintenance, critical environment management, landscaping, and office services.

