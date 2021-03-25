Curzio Domenico Bernardi Sells 4,015 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) (TSE:WPM) Stock

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) (TSE:WPM) Senior Officer Curzio Domenico Bernardi sold 4,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$46.98, for a total value of C$188,641.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$277,206.78.
Curzio Domenico Bernardi also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, March 16th, Curzio Domenico Bernardi sold 4,075 shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$49.12, for a total value of C$200,164.82.
Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) stock traded down C$0.36 on Thursday, reaching C$47.36. 828,430 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,119,852. The company has a market capitalization of C$21.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.30. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52 week low of C$38.32 and a 52 week high of C$76.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$48.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$56.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 6.37 and a current ratio of 6.48.
WPM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) from C$82.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) to C$52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$76.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, CSFB decreased their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) from C$62.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$73.29.
About Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO)
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, and palladium ores. It has agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.
