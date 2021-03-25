Curt Begle Sells 18,000 Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Stock

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) President Curt Begle sold 18,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $1,116,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Curt Begle also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, February 8th, Curt Begle sold 18,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $1,062,000.00.
Shares of BERY stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $61.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,482,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,104,719. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86. The company has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.37. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a one year low of $31.81 and a one year high of $63.24.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BERY shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $67.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Berry Global Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.80.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BERY. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Berry Global Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 53,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,591,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 10.0% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 23.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 69,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after purchasing an additional 12,942 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 45.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 282,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,635,000 after purchasing an additional 87,636 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the third quarter valued at about $211,000. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Berry Global Group Company Profile
Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.
