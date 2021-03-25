Curt Begle Sells 18,000 Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Stock

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) President Curt Begle sold 18,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $1,116,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Curt Begle also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

On Monday, February 8th, Curt Begle sold 18,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $1,062,000.00.

Shares of BERY stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $61.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,482,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,104,719. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86. The company has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.37. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a one year low of $31.81 and a one year high of $63.24.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.18. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 35.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BERY shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $67.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Berry Global Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BERY. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Berry Global Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 53,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,591,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 10.0% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 23.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 69,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after purchasing an additional 12,942 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 45.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 282,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,635,000 after purchasing an additional 87,636 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the third quarter valued at about $211,000. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

Featured Story: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.