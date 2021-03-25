Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) Earns “Buy” Rating from B. Riley

B. Riley restated their buy rating on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Cumberland Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.06 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.91 and a beta of 0.32. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.77 and a 52-week high of $4.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.16.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $10.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.78 million. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 8.36% and a positive return on equity of 3.86%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cumberland Pharmaceuticals will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPIX. Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 821,096 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 38,655 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 675,159 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after buying an additional 75,501 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 364,974 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 7,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors own 26.15% of the company’s stock.

About Cumberland Pharmaceuticals

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care and gastroenterology in the United States and internationally. The company offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative, for the treatment of chronic and acute constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol injection for treating hyponatremia; and Vibativ injection, for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections.

