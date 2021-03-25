Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) Trading 3.3% Higher

Shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) traded up 3.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $55.07 and last traded at $54.61. 19,283 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 723,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.87.

CYRX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Cryoport in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Cryoport in a research note on Monday, March 8th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Cryoport from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on Cryoport from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.75. The company has a current ratio of 16.13, a quick ratio of 16.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -86.19 and a beta of 1.23.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The consumer goods maker reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($1.17). The business had revenue of $48.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.96 million. Cryoport had a negative net margin of 55.87% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 426.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. Analysts forecast that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cryoport news, insider Mark W. Sawicki sold 13,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $734,938.03. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,342 shares in the company, valued at $1,672,754.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Zecchini sold 4,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $231,893.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,180,923.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Cryoport in the 3rd quarter worth about $575,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 14.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 77,808 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $3,688,000 after buying an additional 9,908 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cryoport during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $244,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cryoport by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,790,881 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $132,288,000 after acquiring an additional 28,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Cryoport by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,230 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 11,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Cryoport Company Profile (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled logistics and biostorage services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Global Logistics Solutions and Global Bioservices. The Global Logistics Solutions segment offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, a dry vapor cryogenic shipper that use liquid nitrogen contained inside a vacuum insulated vessel, which serves as a refrigerant to provide stable storage temperatures.

