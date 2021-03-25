Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a peer perform rating and a $165.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CCI. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Crown Castle International from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $177.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Crown Castle International from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Crown Castle International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Crown Castle International presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $173.80.

Shares of Crown Castle International stock opened at $167.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $72.47 billion, a PE ratio of 104.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $160.31 and a 200 day moving average of $160.72. Crown Castle International has a 52 week low of $121.67 and a 52 week high of $180.00.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.50%.

In related news, EVP Kenneth Jay Simon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.77, for a total transaction of $904,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,519,883.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $164.15 per share, for a total transaction of $328,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,716.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 7,780 shares of company stock worth $1,253,828 and have sold 14,796 shares worth $2,270,261. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its position in Crown Castle International by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 58,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,294,000 after purchasing an additional 8,730 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Crown Castle International by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 117,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,704,000 after purchasing an additional 4,103 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Crown Castle International by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Crown Castle International by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 184,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,341,000 after purchasing an additional 5,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Crown Castle International by 25.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 399,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,722,000 after purchasing an additional 80,271 shares during the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

