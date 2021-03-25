Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on COIHY. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Croda International from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Croda International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Croda International stock opened at $44.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.98. Croda International has a one year low of $24.53 and a one year high of $47.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 37.66 and a beta of 0.84.

Croda International Company Profile

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

