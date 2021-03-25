Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on COIHY. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Croda International from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Croda International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Croda International stock opened at $44.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.98. Croda International has a one year low of $24.53 and a one year high of $47.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 37.66 and a beta of 0.84.

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

