CROAT Trading Down 11% Over Last Week (CROAT)

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. In the last week, CROAT has traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar. CROAT has a market cap of $271,729.70 and $96.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CROAT coin can currently be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CROAT alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000131 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 33.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000011 BTC.

CROAT Profile

CROAT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. CROAT’s total supply is 86,140,215 coins. CROAT’s official website is croat.cat. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Croat is a virtual coin or criptocurrency based on Cryptonote algorithm. Their objective is to create a Catalan product, a tool destined to be used by the people, governed by the people, and that brings benefits directly to the people. Croat was one of the most used and longest lived of the Catalan coins (fiat). Croat is an important part of the historical dentity of the Catalan people. Croat as an altcoin brings the Catalan coin from the past into the future.A tool within everyone’s reach, justified not only by economical needs, but also by historical, cultural and personal ones. More info on Croat's history here. facebook “

Buying and Selling CROAT

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CROAT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CROAT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CROAT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CROAT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.