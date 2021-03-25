Critical Survey: Oblong (NYSE:OBLG) & Weibo (NASDAQ:WB)

Oblong (NYSE:OBLG) and Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Oblong and Weibo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oblong $12.83 million 2.17 -$7.76 million N/A N/A Weibo $1.77 billion 6.54 $494.67 million $2.18 23.41

Weibo has higher revenue and earnings than Oblong.

Risk & Volatility

Oblong has a beta of 2.05, suggesting that its share price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Weibo has a beta of 1.64, suggesting that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Oblong and Weibo, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oblong 0 0 1 0 3.00 Weibo 1 3 3 0 2.29

Weibo has a consensus target price of $44.44, suggesting a potential downside of 12.92%. Given Weibo’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Weibo is more favorable than Oblong.

Profitability

This table compares Oblong and Weibo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oblong -84.63% -78.87% -44.30% Weibo 29.86% 21.27% 10.24%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.3% of Oblong shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.4% of Weibo shares are held by institutional investors. 16.0% of Oblong shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Weibo beats Oblong on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Oblong Company Profile

Oblong, Inc. provides multi-stream collaboration technologies and managed services for video collaboration and network applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Glowpoint and Oblong Industries. Its flagship product is Mezzanine that enables visual collaboration across multi-users, multi-screens, multi-devices, and multi-locations. The company offers managed videoconferencing, hybrid videoconferencing, video meeting suites, and webcasting services, as well as JoinMyVideo, an on-demand video meeting room service. It also provides remote service management services, including Resolve – Total Support, a management and support service; Helpdesk, which provides level 1 support; and Proactive Monitoring, a remote and automated monitoring service. In addition, the company offers Cloud Connect: Video that allows its customers to outsource the management of their video traffic; Cloud Connect: Converge, which provides customized multiprotocol label switching solutions; and Cloud Connect: Cross Connect that allows the customers to leverage their existing carrier for the extension of a layer 2 private line to its data center. Further, it provides professional services, such as onsite support or dispatch, as well as configuration or customization of equipment or software on behalf of customers; and resells video equipment to its customers. It serves customers in the enterprise, commercial, and public sector markets. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Weibo Company Profile

Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps. The company was founded in August 2009 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

