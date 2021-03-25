Critical Survey: Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) vs. Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR)

Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) and Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Galp Energia, SGPS has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Continental Resources has a beta of 3.37, meaning that its stock price is 237% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Galp Energia, SGPS and Continental Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Galp Energia, SGPS 0 5 5 0 2.50 Continental Resources 3 17 3 0 2.00

Continental Resources has a consensus price target of $20.35, indicating a potential downside of 21.79%. Given Continental Resources’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Continental Resources is more favorable than Galp Energia, SGPS.

Profitability

This table compares Galp Energia, SGPS and Continental Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Galp Energia, SGPS -3.32% -2.83% -1.10% Continental Resources -10.54% -2.05% -0.91%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Galp Energia, SGPS shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.8% of Continental Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 79.6% of Continental Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Galp Energia, SGPS and Continental Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Galp Energia, SGPS $17.88 billion 0.55 $435.68 million $0.26 22.65 Continental Resources $4.63 billion 2.05 $775.64 million $2.25 11.56

Continental Resources has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Galp Energia, SGPS. Continental Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Galp Energia, SGPS, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Continental Resources beats Galp Energia, SGPS on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Galp Energia, SGPS

Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. operates as integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Marketing, and Gas and Power segments. It explores, develops, and produces hydrocarbons in approximately 50 projects with proved and probable reserves of 755 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company is also involved in the refining, retail, and wholesale marketing of oil products; operation of oil products storage and transportation infrastructure; and operation of 1,460 service stations in Portugal, Spain, and Africa. In addition, it produces biodiesel and biofuel; and operates 41,400 hectares of palm oil plantation. Further, the company sources, distributes, and supplies natural gas; produces and markets electricity with an installed capacity of 173 MW of thermal plants and 12 MW of wind power. The company was formerly known as Galp Â- PetrÃ³leos e GÃ¡s de Portugal, SGPS, S.A. and changed its name to Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. in September 2000. Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc. explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. As of December 31, 2020, its proved reserves were 1,104 million barrels of crude oil equivalent (MMBoe) with proved developed reserves of 627 MMBoe. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

