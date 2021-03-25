Critical Survey: AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) vs. Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY)

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) and AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Accuray and AVITA Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Accuray 3.41% 4.33% 0.56% AVITA Medical N/A N/A N/A

Accuray has a beta of 2.06, meaning that its share price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AVITA Medical has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

69.8% of Accuray shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.9% of AVITA Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of Accuray shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Accuray and AVITA Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Accuray 0 1 3 0 2.75 AVITA Medical 0 0 4 0 3.00

Accuray currently has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 68.78%. AVITA Medical has a consensus target price of $38.75, suggesting a potential upside of 90.70%. Given AVITA Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe AVITA Medical is more favorable than Accuray.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Accuray and AVITA Medical’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Accuray $382.93 million 1.15 $3.83 million ($0.08) -59.25 AVITA Medical $14.26 million 30.82 -$42.03 million ($2.07) -9.82

Accuray has higher revenue and earnings than AVITA Medical. Accuray is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AVITA Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Accuray beats AVITA Medical on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Accuray Company Profile

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, Japan, Africa, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body. Its CyberKnife System automatically tracks, detects, and corrects for tumor and patient movement in real-time during the procedure, as well as enables the delivery of precise, high dose radiation while patients breathe normally. The company also offers the TomoTherapy System, including the Radixact System, which consists of an integrated and versatile radiation therapy system used for the treatment of a range of cancer types. It markets its products in the United States directly, as well as through sales organizations, sales agents, and group purchasing organizations; and directly, as well as through distributors and sales agents in Europe, Asia, and South America to hospitals and stand-alone treatment facilities. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

AVITA Medical Company Profile

AVITA Medical Inc. operates as a commercial-stage regenerative tissue company in the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom. It offers regenerative products to address unmet medical needs in burn injuries, trauma injuries, chronic wounds, and dermatological and aesthetics indications, including vitiligo. The company's patented and proprietary platform technology provides treatment solutions derived from the regenerative properties of a patient's own skin. Its lead product is RECELL System, a device that enables healthcare professionals to produce a suspension of Spray-On Skin cells using a small sample of the patient's own skin for use in the treatment of acute thermal burns in patients eighteen years and older. The company has a research collaboration with the University of Colorado School of Medicine to establish and explore development of a spray-on treatment for patients with epidermolysis bullosa; and a research collaboration with Houston Methodist Research Institute to explore novel approaches for skin rejuvenation. The company was formerly known as AVITA Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to AVITA Medical Inc. in December 2020. AVITA Medical Inc. is based in Valencia, California.

