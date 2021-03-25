CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon Sells 30,374 Shares of Stock

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 30,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.37, for a total value of $4,020,606.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,149 shares in the company, valued at $7,564,813.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock opened at $115.55 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.86. The company has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.44 and a beta of 2.37. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a fifty-two week low of $38.10 and a fifty-two week high of $220.20.
CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by ($0.23). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 20.72% and a negative net margin of 273.10%. The firm had revenue of $0.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms recently issued reports on CRSP. Zacks Investment Research cut CRISPR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet lowered CRISPR Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered CRISPR Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $102.63 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $115.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CRISPR Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.94.
About CRISPR Therapeutics
CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.
