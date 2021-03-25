CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon Sells 30,374 Shares of Stock

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 30,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.37, for a total value of $4,020,606.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,149 shares in the company, valued at $7,564,813.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock opened at $115.55 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.86. The company has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.44 and a beta of 2.37. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a fifty-two week low of $38.10 and a fifty-two week high of $220.20.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by ($0.23). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 20.72% and a negative net margin of 273.10%. The firm had revenue of $0.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $199,000. First American Bank acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 16,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,153,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,508,000 after acquiring an additional 141,026 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CRSP. Zacks Investment Research cut CRISPR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet lowered CRISPR Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered CRISPR Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $102.63 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $115.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CRISPR Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.94.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

