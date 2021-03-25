Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST) Receives GBX 291.38 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 291.38 ($3.81).

CRST has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group downgraded Crest Nicholson to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 315 ($4.12) in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.31) price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Crest Nicholson from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 280 ($3.66) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.31) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

Shares of Crest Nicholson stock traded down GBX 7.40 ($0.10) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 391.80 ($5.12). The stock had a trading volume of 547,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,881. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 344.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 288.98. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.54. Crest Nicholson has a 1 year low of GBX 159.85 ($2.09) and a 1 year high of GBX 408.20 ($5.33).

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, and regeneration schemes, as well as commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

