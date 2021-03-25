Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST) Receives GBX 291.38 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 291.38 ($3.81).

CRST has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group downgraded Crest Nicholson to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 315 ($4.12) in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.31) price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Crest Nicholson from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 280 ($3.66) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.31) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

Shares of Crest Nicholson stock traded down GBX 7.40 ($0.10) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 391.80 ($5.12). The stock had a trading volume of 547,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,881. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 344.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 288.98. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.54. Crest Nicholson has a 1 year low of GBX 159.85 ($2.09) and a 1 year high of GBX 408.20 ($5.33).

Crest Nicholson Company Profile

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, and regeneration schemes, as well as commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

