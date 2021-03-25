Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Trading Up 6.6% on Analyst Upgrade

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG)’s stock price traded up 6.6% on Wednesday after TD Securities raised their price target on the stock from $4.25 to $8.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Crescent Point Energy traded as high as $4.17 and last traded at $4.17. 96,529 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 5,342,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.91.

CPG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $3.75 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Crescent Point Energy from $5.25 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. CIBC upped their target price on Crescent Point Energy from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crescent Point Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.90.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Crescent Point Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new stake in Crescent Point Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Crescent Point Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 71.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,913 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 16,256 shares during the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 2.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.82 and a 200 day moving average of $2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.15). Crescent Point Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.03% and a negative net margin of 166.19%.

About Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

