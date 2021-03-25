Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) a €39.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €39.00 ($45.88) target price on STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank set a €39.00 ($45.88) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Barclays set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €36.73 ($43.21).

Shares of STM stock opened at €31.25 ($36.76) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €32.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is €30.29. STMicroelectronics has a 1 year low of €12.40 ($14.59) and a 1 year high of €21.45 ($25.24).

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in EMEA, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The Automotive and Discrete Group segment offers digital and analog automotive integrated circuits (ICs); and discrete and power transistor products.

