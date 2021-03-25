Credit Suisse AG Raises Stake in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 21.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,253 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.12% of The Middleby worth $8,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Middleby in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Middleby in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Middleby by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of The Middleby in the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of The Middleby by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MIDD shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on The Middleby from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded The Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on The Middleby in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on The Middleby from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded The Middleby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Middleby presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.22.

MIDD opened at $161.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 33.72 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $150.09 and a 200-day moving average of $127.00. The Middleby Co. has a 52 week low of $46.61 and a 52 week high of $172.95.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $729.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.90 million. The Middleby had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 10.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Middleby Co. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The Middleby Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, countertop cooking, and kitchen ventilation equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, and home and professional craft brewing equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

