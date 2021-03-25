Credit Suisse AG Raises Holdings in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) by 37.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 108,251 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,620 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in AAON were worth $7,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAON. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in AAON during the third quarter worth $30,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in AAON during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in AAON during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in AAON during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AAON in the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AAON shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on AAON from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sidoti started coverage on AAON in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut AAON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AAON from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

In other AAON news, COO Stephen E. Wakefield sold 986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total transaction of $73,141.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,939.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 23,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total value of $1,789,171.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,458,757.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 49,055 shares of company stock worth $3,676,398 in the last three months. 22.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:AAON opened at $69.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 47.58 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.91. AAON, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.51 and a 12 month high of $81.25.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $116.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.50 million. AAON had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AAON, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, coils, and controls.

