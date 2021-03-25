Credit Suisse AG Has $7.49 Million Stock Holdings in iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) by 25.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 504,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 101,944 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in iStar were worth $7,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of iStar by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 297,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,416,000 after acquiring an additional 35,426 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of iStar by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 29,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iStar by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,030,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,305,000 after acquiring an additional 13,477 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iStar during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of iStar by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 264,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,927,000 after acquiring an additional 28,686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Get iStar alerts:

STAR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on iStar from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered iStar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded iStar from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th.

NYSE STAR opened at $17.18 on Thursday. iStar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.71 and a fifty-two week high of $18.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.92 and a beta of 0.82.

iStar (NYSE:STAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.33. iStar had a negative return on equity of 5.85% and a negative net margin of 13.11%. On average, equities analysts expect that iStar Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. iStar’s payout ratio is presently 11.80%.

iStar Profile

iStar Inc (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on all types of properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE), the first publicly traded company to focus on modern ground leases, iStar is helping create a logical new approach to the way real estate is owned, and continues to use its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand this unique platform.

Recommended Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR).

Receive News & Ratings for iStar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iStar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.