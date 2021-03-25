Credit Suisse AG Buys 2,059 Shares of Hutchison China MediTech Limited (NASDAQ:HCM)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Hutchison China MediTech Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229,380 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.17% of Hutchison China MediTech worth $7,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hutchison China MediTech by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 33,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 2,394 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Hutchison China MediTech by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 303,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,726,000 after acquiring an additional 11,046 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Hutchison China MediTech by 204.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 79,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after acquiring an additional 53,500 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Hutchison China MediTech by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Hutchison China MediTech by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 294,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,414,000 after purchasing an additional 22,416 shares during the last quarter. 33.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HCM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hutchison China MediTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Hutchison China MediTech in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ HCM opened at $27.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.76 and a beta of 1.12. Hutchison China MediTech Limited has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $37.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.45 and its 200 day moving average is $31.79.

Hutchison China MediTech Limited, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for oncology and immunological diseases in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Innovation Platform and Commercial Platform segments.

