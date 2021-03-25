Credit Suisse AG Acquires 7,276 Shares of South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 96,139 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,276 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in South State were worth $6,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SSB. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of South State by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of South State during the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of South State during the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of South State in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of South State in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Institutional investors own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP John C. Pollok sold 5,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total transaction of $411,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,799,105.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John C. Pollok sold 5,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $481,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,656,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,102 shares of company stock valued at $4,531,377. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SSB opened at $78.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 50.75 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. South State Co. has a 1-year low of $40.42 and a 1-year high of $93.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.84.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $363.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.30 million. South State had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 8.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that South State Co. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. South State’s payout ratio is presently 33.39%.

SSB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of South State from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of South State from $85.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of South State from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.60.

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, and trust and wealth management services. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits.

