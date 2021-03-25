Credit Suisse AG Acquires 52,614 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 81.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,079 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,614 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 15,171,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297,678 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,309,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,080,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575,808 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,087,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,571 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,056,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,298,000 after acquiring an additional 13,246 shares during the period. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,440,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,438,000 after purchasing an additional 88,950 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCZ opened at $71.22 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.68. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $41.53 and a one year high of $73.29.

