Credit Suisse AG Acquires 10,808 Shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 27.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 50,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,808 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.17% of CMC Materials worth $7,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of CMC Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CMC Materials during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in CMC Materials by 120.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CMC Materials during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in CMC Materials during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. 87.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Bernstein H. Carol Eckstein sold 3,950 shares of CMC Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.19, for a total transaction of $656,450.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 47,304 shares in the company, valued at $7,861,451.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David H. Li sold 38,000 shares of CMC Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.67, for a total transaction of $6,257,460.00. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of CMC Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of CMC Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.56.

CCMP opened at $165.38 on Thursday. CMC Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.13 and a 1-year high of $183.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $169.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.02.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $287.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.34 million. CMC Materials had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a boost from CMC Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.63%.

CMC Materials Company Profile

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

