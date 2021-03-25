Creatd (CRTD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Creatd (NASDAQ:CRTD) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ CRTD traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,374. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.72. The firm has a market cap of $47.25 million, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 0.11. Creatd has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $19.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Creatd Company Profile

Creatd Inc develops digital communities and markets branded digital content. The company provides Vocal, a content distribution platform that delivers a digital publishing platform organized into niche-communities capable of hosting rich media content. Its Vocal platform provides advertisers access to target markets that most closely match their interests.

