Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) Price Target Increased to $60.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) had its price target raised by equities researchers at JMP Securities from $36.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. JMP Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 79.32% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Cowen in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cowen from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cowen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.67.

NASDAQ:COWN traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.46. 76,373 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 693,800. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.76 and its 200-day moving average is $25.63. The firm has a market cap of $892.48 million, a PE ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.51. Cowen has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $43.17.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $2.05. The company had revenue of $512.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.07 million. Cowen had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 21.67%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cowen will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Owen S. Littman sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total transaction of $559,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 226,408 shares in the company, valued at $9,049,527.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cowen by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,006,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,160,000 after purchasing an additional 118,408 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cowen by 104.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 835,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,709,000 after buying an additional 426,021 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Cowen by 111.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 560,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,124,000 after buying an additional 294,997 shares during the period. Azora Capital LP purchased a new position in Cowen during the fourth quarter worth about $13,668,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cowen by 60.6% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 452,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,367,000 after buying an additional 170,767 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

