Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC Reduces Stake in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC reduced its position in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 28.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the period. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CONE. Associated Banc Corp boosted its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 1,045.7% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 295.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CyrusOne in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CyrusOne during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in CyrusOne by 1,321.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

Get CyrusOne alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CONE opened at $68.01 on Thursday. CyrusOne Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.32 and a 1-year high of $86.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -261.57, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.16. CyrusOne had a positive return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CyrusOne Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.20%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CONE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on CyrusOne from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James decreased their price target on CyrusOne from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. TD Securities decreased their price target on CyrusOne from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. Wolfe Research began coverage on CyrusOne in a report on Friday, March 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on CyrusOne in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CyrusOne currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.80.

CyrusOne Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

Further Reading: The four types of profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CONE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE).

Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.