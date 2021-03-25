Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC Invests $371,000 in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phillips Financial Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 159,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,478,000 after purchasing an additional 7,052 shares during the last quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 15,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 92.1% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 5,644 shares in the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,731,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VCIT stock opened at $93.16 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.56 and a 200 day moving average of $96.12. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $84.00 and a twelve month high of $97.19.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.163 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

